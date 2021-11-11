Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$52.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.73.

NPI traded up C$0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,183. The company has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 46.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$37.25 and a 1-year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

