nOS 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00074050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.80 or 0.07312818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,967.86 or 1.00003778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020211 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

