NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.01). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NOV by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in NOV by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,448 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,165,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.21.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.