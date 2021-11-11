Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and $435,879.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00227330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00091514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

