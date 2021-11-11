NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 1.83% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUBD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 97,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,270.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

