Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13. 246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 163,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $14,728,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

