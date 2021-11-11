NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. NuVasive updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.730-$1.830 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.46. 1,378,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,378. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,874.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.