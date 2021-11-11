Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 5,968 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,960 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $134.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average of $117.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,875 shares of company stock worth $12,617,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

