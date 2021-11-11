Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.74 Million Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198,137 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Alphatec worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 514,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 157,556 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 119,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth $2,444,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,056 shares of company stock worth $118,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

