Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.44% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGM opened at $131.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $137.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.48. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

