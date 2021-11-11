Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,141 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Allakos worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Allakos by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLK. Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.66. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

