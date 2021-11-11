Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,747 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Varex Imaging worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after buying an additional 109,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,457,000 after buying an additional 102,407 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 441,137 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

