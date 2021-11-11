Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 151.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

