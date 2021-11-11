Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,222 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

