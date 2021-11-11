Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,104 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of WideOpenWest worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOW opened at $19.95 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 2.00.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

