NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of NUVSF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 27,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

