NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NUVSF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 27,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.