NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading 163.2% Higher

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s share price traded up 163.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $5.29. 109,422,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18,332% from the average session volume of 593,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 147.54% and a negative net margin of 937.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuZee during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuZee during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuZee by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuZee Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

