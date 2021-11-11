Oddz (ODDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $20.87 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Oddz has a total market cap of $20.87 million and approximately $740,228.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00073679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00097230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.04 or 0.07244862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,146.84 or 1.00335078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020148 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.