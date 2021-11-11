OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.40.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.