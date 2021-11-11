Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 168,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,063. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

OLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

