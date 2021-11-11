Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

