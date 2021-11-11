Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Earnings Results

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Open Lending updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,233. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.15 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPRO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Open Lending stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1,082.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Open Lending worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

