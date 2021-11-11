OpenDAO (OPEN) Market Cap Tops $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00226287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

