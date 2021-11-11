Opium Tops One Day Volume of $2.46 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. Opium has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $2.46 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00003778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00073608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.95 or 0.07239707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,761.37 or 0.99905975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

