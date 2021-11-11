Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($9.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($8.99). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.09.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.91. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

