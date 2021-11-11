OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 688.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,159 shares of company stock worth $10,249,516. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimizeRx stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of OptimizeRx worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.