OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of OPRX stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 688.08 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,159 shares of company stock worth $10,249,516. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
