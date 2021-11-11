OptionRoom Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $122,895.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00073821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00096950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.28 or 0.07234062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,710.87 or 0.99743177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020119 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

