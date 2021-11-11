Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orange were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.