Orbs (ORBS) Achieves Market Cap of $277.28 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $277.28 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00227330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00091514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

