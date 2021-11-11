Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.93. 48,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORC shares. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

