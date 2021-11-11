Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,421 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Organogenesis worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.70. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

