ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.12) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

ORIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.84.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $70,081.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 140,232 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 999,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

