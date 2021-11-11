Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Up 10.6%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. 4,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 221,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
