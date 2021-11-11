Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $15.00. Oscar Health shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 19,466 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.35).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 383.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 377,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $1,747,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $259,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

