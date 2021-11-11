Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Up 4%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 33,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 25,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$719.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.55.

