Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading Down 0.1%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 1,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.