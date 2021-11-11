Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT)’s stock price were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 3,006 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 2.21% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.