Overlook Holdings Ltd Takes $15.35 Million Position in Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)

Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,000. Missfresh makes up approximately 3.0% of Overlook Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Overlook Holdings Ltd owned about 0.86% of Missfresh as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter worth $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter worth $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

MF stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Missfresh Limited has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.42 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

