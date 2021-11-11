Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,534,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.78% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $123,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACB. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of PACB stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.