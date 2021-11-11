PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

