Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT Lowered to $48.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $22,661,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

