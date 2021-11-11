PancakeSwap Reaches Market Cap of $4.54 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and $378.93 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $18.83 or 0.00029075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00226287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 241,152,053 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

