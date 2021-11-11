Pangolin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $111.43 million and $2.78 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00002857 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00073679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00097230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.04 or 0.07244862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,146.84 or 1.00335078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,070,464 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

