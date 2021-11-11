Parachute Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $307,653.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,655,936 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

