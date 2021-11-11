ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 39.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 166.9% higher against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $70,892.54 and approximately $278.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.52 or 0.00413563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

