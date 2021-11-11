Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PZG remained flat at $$0.84 on Thursday. 98,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,507. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZG. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

