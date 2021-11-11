Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.93 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $65.91 million and $26.93 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $21.22 or 0.00032733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00074202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00097135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.46 or 0.07251560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,504.22 or 0.99512911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,465 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.