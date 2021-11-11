Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSFE. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 9,706,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

