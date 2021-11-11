Paysafe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 295,262 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,146% compared to the average volume of 23,689 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Shares of PSFE stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.24. 254,923,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

